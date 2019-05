Noted on the Mississippi Mills website.

The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) will be hosting a series of open houses to provide an opportunity for residents affected by the flood to discuss the state of their property with staff, as well as educate the public regarding this spring’s flood event. The first open house will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Carleton Place at MVCA’s office and the second in McDonald’s Corners on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Additional open houses will be held.