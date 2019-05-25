North Lanark Senior Summer Games results

Marilyn Snedden
The Senior Summer games are well underway with 5 games already held — only a dozen more to go.
This year we have an increased number of registrants since on August 15 our District 7 is hosting the Regional Games for all Eastern Ontario.
This one-day event with all the games held locally in different venues will tax our volunteers since conveners cannot play and competitors cannot be volunteers too. It’s possible that we may be able to recruit some teens looking for Volunteer Hours but for referees, it has to be someone with knowledge of the game.
David Cave is the convener and has already laid out a good amount of the groundwork. However, the crunch time comes in late July and early August when the other 5 Districts send in their entries and we’ll know if we need to recruit extra players to make even teams.
A banquet at the Almonte Civitan Club will round out the day.
If you would like more information or want to volunteer, contact David at keira8686@icloud.com.
Results So Far
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Cribbage
|Janie Thompson
|David Cave
|Ernie Nolan
|Diane Rintoul
|Patricia Cave
|Joann Voyce
|Darts- Men
|Doral Munro
|Brian Comeau
|Kevin Francis
|Ivor Morris
|Ron Comeau
|Bob Fortin
|Women
|Jean Ramsden
|Elin Jensen
|Jane Thonpson
|Carole Pascoe
|Michelle Arsenault
|Diane Rintoul
|Mixed
|Doral Munro
|Ron Comeau
|Kevin Francis
|Jean Ramsden
|Eileen Healey
|Diane Rintoul
|Carpet Bowling
|Eileen Healey
|Bea Gilmour
|Jean Smith
|Ivor Morris
|Elin Jensen
|Marian Fitzgibbon
|Shuffleboard
|Jean Smith
|Eileen Healey
|Joyce Lowry
|Eddie Bowden
|Doris James
|Ruth Bowes
|Bowling
|Ben Burger
|Lorraine Blaskie
|David Cave
|Sylvie Laroche
|Barbara Davidson
|Pat Cave
|Alice Turton
|June Ferguson
|Debbie Malone
|Bill McGregor
|Sue Hand
|Hanna Watzlawik
|Pam McGregor
|Debbie Russet
|Dorothy Stevens