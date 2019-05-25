North Lanark Senior Summer Games results

Marilyn Snedden

The Senior Summer games are well underway with 5 games already held — only a dozen more to go.

This year we have an increased number of registrants since on August 15 our District 7 is hosting the Regional Games for all Eastern Ontario.

This one-day event with all the games held locally in different venues will tax our volunteers since conveners cannot play and competitors cannot be volunteers too. It’s possible that we may be able to recruit some teens looking for Volunteer Hours but for referees, it has to be someone with knowledge of the game.

David Cave is the convener and has already laid out a good amount of the groundwork. However, the crunch time comes in late July and early August when the other 5 Districts send in their entries and we’ll know if we need to recruit extra players to make even teams.

A banquet at the Almonte Civitan Club will round out the day.

If you would like more information or want to volunteer, contact David at keira8686@icloud.com.

Results So Far