North Lanark Senior Summer Games results

Marilyn Snedden

The Senior Summer games are well underway with 5 games already held — only a dozen more to go.

This year we have an increased number of registrants since on August 15 our District 7 is hosting the Regional Games for all Eastern Ontario.

This one-day event with all the games held locally in different venues will tax our volunteers since conveners cannot play and competitors cannot be volunteers too. It’s possible that we may be able to recruit some teens looking for Volunteer Hours but for referees, it has to be someone with knowledge of the game.

David Cave is the convener and has already laid out a good amount of the groundwork. However, the crunch time comes in late July and early August when the other 5 Districts send in their entries and we’ll know if we need to recruit extra players to make even teams.

A banquet at the Almonte Civitan Club will round out the day.

If you would like more information or want to volunteer, contact David at keira8686@icloud.com.

Results So Far 

Event Gold Silver Bronze
Cribbage Janie Thompson David Cave Ernie Nolan
Diane Rintoul Patricia Cave Joann Voyce
Darts- Men Doral Munro Brian Comeau Kevin Francis
Ivor Morris Ron Comeau Bob Fortin
Women Jean Ramsden Elin Jensen Jane Thonpson
  Carole Pascoe Michelle Arsenault Diane Rintoul
Mixed Doral Munro Ron Comeau Kevin Francis
Jean Ramsden Eileen Healey Diane Rintoul
Carpet Bowling Eileen Healey Bea Gilmour Jean Smith
Ivor Morris Elin Jensen Marian Fitzgibbon
Shuffleboard Jean Smith Eileen Healey Joyce Lowry
Eddie Bowden Doris James Ruth Bowes
Bowling Ben Burger Lorraine Blaskie David Cave
Sylvie Laroche Barbara Davidson Pat Cave
Alice Turton June Ferguson Debbie Malone
Bill McGregor Sue Hand Hanna Watzlawik
Pam McGregor Debbie Russet Dorothy Stevens

