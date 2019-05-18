Part-time custodian needed for Civitan Hall

The Almonte Civitan Club is seeking a custodian to look after the Community Hall

The duties will take 20 hours per month at various times of the day or evening, depending upon events at the hall, with a salary of $20 per hour.

Duties include sweeping, mopping, stripping, waxing and buffing floors and vacuuming carpets as required, cleaning the ovens, stoves and grill, and cleaning and sweeping the entrance area.

To apply or for further information, e-mail Rick Libbey at civitan.rick.l@gmail.com or leave a message at (613) 256-6234.