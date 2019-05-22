‘Preparing a Herbal Medicine Chest’ at Herb Garden, May 26

The Herb Garden is pleased to present Jill Burns, a medicinal herbalist, registered dietitian, and nutritional consultant to a workshop Sunday, May 26.

Join us for an afternoon of informative and hands-on practice with how to incorporate herbs into your everyday life for natural wellbeing.

We’ll take a walk and identify some early hedgerow plants.

We’ll discuss the principles of a natural approach to health and wellbeing. You’ll learn about helpful herbal remedies teas, creams, ointments to have on hand for common conditions.

You’ll learn about some useful herbs to plant now for a summer of delicious salads, soups and healing remedies right from your own garden or balcony planter.

To register please visit herbgarden.ca/workshops