Sing & Rejoice!

Come and make a Joyful Noise as we sing and rejoice together in hymns and songs

On Sunday June 9, 7 p.m. at St Paul’s Almonte, 62 Clyde St.

All are welcome!

(Proceeds of a free will offering will be donated to the Food Bank)

For information, contact: office@stpaulsalmonte.ca or 613-256-1771