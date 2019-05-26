“Slavery Along the St. Lawrence River” presentation, June 5

Annual General Meeting & Speaker Series at the North Lanark Regional Museum

We are thrilled to announce that this year’s speaker at the North Lanark Historical Society’s Annual General Meeting is Jennifer DeBruin! Author, educator, and historian, Jennifer has been a professional speaker for over 20 years, focusing on the human experience of historical events. Join us on Wednesday June 5th at 7 PM to see her engaging presentation, “Slavery Along the St. Lawrence River.”

“Slavery Along the St. Lawrence River” explores the connection of this region to the history of slavery in North America. Giving a voice to those who were enslaved in the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, Jennifer DeBruin will take you on a journey through time to discover the harrowing experiences of the thousands of enslaved men, women and children who fought for freedom in the courts, fled from enslavement on the Underground Railroad, and eventually settled right here in Ontario.

The North Lanark Historical Society believes history, heritage, culture, and quality of life are fundamental to building a sustainable, prosperous and diversified community in Mississippi Mills and we strive to be an exemplary institution in our community and at large.

The Board of Directors provides strategic leadership and governance and oversees the operational and financial performance of the North Lanark Historical Society and Museum. We are looking for individuals whose skills, passion, and experience will align with our mission, vision, and mandate!

Remember to renew your membership to cast your vote!

For more information, call 613-257-8503 or email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com