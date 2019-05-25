Talking cheese at the Union Hall AGM, May 30

LOCAL CHEESE FACTORIES SUBJECT OF TALK AT UNION HALL

On May 30, at their Annual General Meeting, Union Hall will host a presentation by local historian Claudia Smith, who will share her knowledge of cheese factories which operated in Lanark County and throughout eastern Ontario during the 19th and early 20th century.

Claudia’s research draws on primary sources as well as oral accounts gleaned over the years, including information from Cliff Bennett, a local octogenarian who worked as a young lad at the Rosedale Cheese Factory at Union Hall in the early 1940s. Attendees at last fall’s potluck supper and talent show at the hall were treated to Cliff’s remembrances about his time there. There was an earlier cheese factory at Union Hall, which is depicted in a photograph showing farmers delivering their milk in horse-drawn wagons. A mural based on this photograph, and another mural adorning the exterior of the hall, were produced by local artist Laurel Cook.

Everyone is welcome to attend the AGM at Union Hall, 1984 Wolf Grove Road at Tatlock Road, on Thursday, May 30. Claudia’s presentation begins at 7:00 and will be followed by light refreshments. The business portion of the meeting, where community members can learn about the past year’s accomplishments and participate in decisions about plans for the coming year, will start at 8 o’clock.

Union Hall, built in 1857, is owned and maintained by the local community with support from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.