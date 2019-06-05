5k cycling event to support Interval House, June 15

Break the Cycle to End Violence Against Women

Break the Cycle is a 5k family-friendly cycling event departing from (and returning to) the Almonte Library parking lot. Participants will cycle along the beautiful Ottawa Valley Recreation Trail, and a small circuit will be available at the starting area for little ones to use their tricycles.

The marvelous Friendship Oven will be fired up that day, so delicious wood-fired pizza and beverages will be available for a modest price (and if you arrive before 12:30 you can enjoy the Almonte Farmers’ Market as well). Registered riders will be entered to win a wonderful prize package from Kunstadt Sports in Kanata. There will be also resting stations, first-aid on hand, a bicycle tune-up area, face painting, popcorn, balloons and more!

100% of the funds raised from this day will support programs at Lanark County Interval House & Community Support which has been providing services to women and children fleeing domestic violence in the area for forty years. Many of the crucial programs do not receive government funding and require ongoing donations and support.

Great community events like this one always benefit from community support, so if you are interested in supporting Lanark County Interval House & Community Support as a day-of volunteer or sponsor of this event, please contact Cathie at fundraising@lcih.com.