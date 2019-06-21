A month of the Millstone

by Brent Eades

We continue to be pleased — and a little amazed — at how many people read the Millstone one way or another each month. We very much appreciate your continuing interest and support.

And we remind you that it’s you who make the paper. Without your regular submissions and ideas for articles, we wouldn’t have much to publish each day.

It’s also interesting to see a recent shift in readership from the website to Facebook. More of you are engaging with our stories there. As a reminder, every item we post to the website also appears automatically on our Facebook page.

Here’s a little infographic charting stats for the past 30 days.