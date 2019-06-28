Almonte House and Garden Tour, July 27

Who doesn’t enjoy looking at other people’s homes and gardens? What better way to spend a summer day and get inspired?

On Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. you’ll be able to tour seven of Almonte’s most interesting homes and three outstanding gardens. The tour is a fundraiser for the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum and the Extension of Almonte’s popular Riverwalk.

In the 1890s, Almonte was a thriving mill town. Its six textile mills employed most of the town’s residents, with the Rosamond No. 1 Mill being the largest woolen mill in Canada. This earned Almonte the title of “Little Manchester of Canada.”

This tour highlights two estates built by members of the Rosamond family–The Glen and Pinehurst–as well as a lovely Victorian house that was home to two other mill owners. It also features one of the town’s earliest stone homes, and a Victorian charmer that was home to a family that operated Almonte’s Iron Works, where repairs were made and parts fashioned for the area mills and farms. Also featured is a delightful brick home, typical of many nineteenth-century Almonte houses, beautifully renovated for today’s living. And for something completely different, we are delighted to have a brand new addition to the town: a home designed by Almonte architect Peter Mansfield for his own family.

The tour also includes three outstanding gardens: two in the town and one in the Almonte “suburb” of White Tail Ridge. While all are completely different in style and approach, they are all inspiring examples of what can be created on a standard lot with some imagination, creativity and hard work.

Tickets are $30 and include free admittance to the Textile Museum. They are available at the Textile Museum, online at mvtm.ca, at Almonte Home Furniture, the Blossom Shop in Carleton Place, the Gallery Gift Shop in Arnprior, Talisman Flowers in Kanata and Canada Beading Supply Ltd. in Nepean. For information on other ticket outlets or to purchase tickets call (613) 256-3754. The Museum is located at 3 Rosamond St. E. in Almonte.