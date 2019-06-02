Almonte’s basketball roots make the Washington Post

by Brent Eades

Media coverage of Almonte’s connection with basketball has gone international with a feature story in the Washington Post yesterday.

The lengthy article recounts James Naismith’s Almonte-area childhood and features interviews with local residents. It describes the prominence of both Naismith and basketball in the community and notes that the Harlem Globetrotters have visited the Naismith museum at the Mill of Kintail several times.

It also says that “roughly 5,000 people, mostly Scottish and Irish immigrants, live in the serene and immaculate community” — looks like the reporter needed ‘descendants of’ in there, but close enough.

Definitely a fun read.