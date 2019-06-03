Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 1, 2019

by Diana Filer

  1. The petrous bone is part of the temporal bone at the sides of the skull.  It houses the components of the inner ear.
  2. Maltese is the only Semitic language written in the Latin script, and is also the only one to be an official language of the European Union.
  3. Breakdancing, skateboarding, surfing and climbing have been proposed as sports in the 2024 Olympics.
  4. Netanyahu’s new government failed to reach a right-wing coalition last month, for the first time in that country’s history, so there is to be another election on September 17th.
  5. The Toronto Raptors are playing the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Finals.  Four of the seven scheduled games are taking place in Toronto.
