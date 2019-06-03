Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 1, 2019

by Diana Filer
- The petrous bone is part of the temporal bone at the sides of the skull. It houses the components of the inner ear.
- Maltese is the only Semitic language written in the Latin script, and is also the only one to be an official language of the European Union.
- Breakdancing, skateboarding, surfing and climbing have been proposed as sports in the 2024 Olympics.
- Netanyahu’s new government failed to reach a right-wing coalition last month, for the first time in that country’s history, so there is to be another election on September 17th.
- The Toronto Raptors are playing the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Finals. Four of the seven scheduled games are taking place in Toronto.