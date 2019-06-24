Answers to Diana’s Quiz: June 22 2019

Answers
  1. Tapioca comes from the storage roots of the cassava plant.
  2. Chris Boucher of Montreal is the only Canadian on the Toronto Raptors basketball team.  His position is power forward.
  3. The term ‘derby’ in horse racing is named for the 12th Earl of Derby, first used at the Epsom races – the Derby Stakes – in England.
  4. The presence of radiocarbon, or Carbon 14, in organic materials is used for the dating of archaeological and geological samples.
  5. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is currently the world’s richest woman.  She is the one-third heir to the L’Oreal cosmetics fortune.

