Answers to Diana’s Quiz: June 22 2019

Answers
- Tapioca comes from the storage roots of the cassava plant.
- Chris Boucher of Montreal is the only Canadian on the Toronto Raptors basketball team. His position is power forward.
- The term ‘derby’ in horse racing is named for the 12th Earl of Derby, first used at the Epsom races – the Derby Stakes – in England.
- The presence of radiocarbon, or Carbon 14, in organic materials is used for the dating of archaeological and geological samples.
- Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is currently the world’s richest woman. She is the one-third heir to the L’Oreal cosmetics fortune.