Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 8, 2019

by Diana Filer

  1. A gibbous moon happens between the first quarter and the full moon.  The word gibbous derives from ‘hump-backed’.  In earlier times it was thought that the moon resembled this shape during that period.
  2. Whit Sunday is the seventh Sunday after Easter, when Christians celebrate the sending of the Holy Spirit to Christ’s first followers.  It is also called Pentecost.
  3. In 1834, a Quebecois businessman attending a St Patrick’s Day event thought that French Canada should have a similar day to honour their own heritage, so he organized a St Jean Baptiste Day and was able to celebrate the first one on June 24th of that year.  In the Baltic states, St John’s Day is also a holiday on that date.
  4. Theresa May resigned because of intense political pressure resulting from her failure to secure Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.
  5. Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis, a word concocted in 1935 to describe a supposed lung disease, is the longest word in the English language.

