Art and brew, Saturday

This weekend the talented students of JB Arts from downtown Almonte will be presenting their artwork for all to see. The students have been working all season on their pieces, which there are approximately 40 of, ranging in different mediums.

The vernissage will take place on June 15th, from 3 to 5 pm, at Stalwart Brewing Co, located at 8 High St, Carleton Place, ON. Please bring friends and family to this great event. Entry is free, and tasty beer will be available for purchase.

JB Arts

Jeff Banks

(613) 220 3005

jbarts.ca