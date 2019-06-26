Barry Wilson — obituary

Calabogie, Ontario

On June 17 2019, at the Ottawa General Hospital, at 67 years of age, Mr. Barry Wilson passed away, Geraldine (Dee) Ducharme’s husband.

He leaves behind his son Myles Ducharme and wife Kerry Ducharme; brother Kevin Wilson, wife Isabel Wilgos; brother Bob Wilson, wife Debra Wilson; his nephews and niece; his sister in law Jackie (Cookie) Ducharme; mon Oncle Ernest, his many friends considered as family and last but not least MaxToo.

To know him you knew his love for the outdoors, his motorcycles, his music, his BBQ and the occasional drink. He will also be missed by his lifelong friends from Manitouwadge. He shared his adventurous career traveling the world with many. He remains in our hearts today and forever.

A celebration of life is planned for the 1 year anniversary of his passing.