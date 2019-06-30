Bennewitz Quartet at Old Town Hall, July 8

On Monday July 8 2019 The Bennewitz Quartet will be performing live at the Almonte Old Town Hall. Music and Beyond is delighted to partner with Almonte in Concert to bring this concert to Almonte. Founded in 1998, this string quartet is considered one of the top international chamber ensembles.

For more information and to purchase tickets, individual and group, go to the Music and Beyond website: (https://musicandbeyond.ca/ event/bennewitz-quartet-in- almonte) Note: You will receive a 10% discount on your online purchase of tickets by using the code almonte.



Tickets can also be purchased at Mill Street Books, 52 Mill Street, Almonte or at the door. Adults $30 + hst Students $15 + hst