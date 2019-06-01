Catch game two of the NBA finals at Old Town Hall

In a Facebook post the Town says:

Let’s make James Naismith proud! Almonte is truly the birthplace of basketball right? Or at least his inventor! How exciting is it to have a Canadian Team in the finals!

We’re so excited; we’ve decided to throw a party and you’re invited!

With permission from TSN & MLSE the Municipality of Mississippi Mills will be hosting a live outdoor screening of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors this Sunday evening at 8:00pm at Almonte Old Town Hall.

This is a free event! Come early and take your photo at our Naismith Statue. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair!