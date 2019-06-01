Catch game two of the NBA finals at Old Town Hall

Join your neighbours at Old Town Hall Sunday evening for game two of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.
In a Facebook post the Town says:
Let’s make James Naismith proud! Almonte is truly the birthplace of basketball right? Or at least his inventor! How exciting is it to have a Canadian Team in the finals!
We’re so excited; we’ve decided to throw a party and you’re invited!
With permission from TSN & MLSE the Municipality of Mississippi Mills will be hosting a live outdoor screening of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors this Sunday evening at 8:00pm at Almonte Old Town Hall.
This is a free event! Come early and take your photo at our Naismith Statue. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair!
The Raptors have a 1-0 lead over the Warriors in the best-of-seven series. Game two will be in Toronto Sunday night, before the series moves to Oakland. This is the first appearance by a Canadian team in the NBA finals.
Almonte is of course the home town of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball.