Cindy Thompson fiddle show at Middleville, June 23

Along with teaching and performing, Cindy continues to develop new traditional styles and enjoys teaching them to her many students in the local area. Come and meet Cindy with her husband Bruce Strathearn as they share their favourite fiddle tunes from the past and present. There is something for everyone in Cindy Thompson’s energetic fiddling.

Celebrate Family History Day at the Middleville Museum with a performance by the fabulous Cindy Thompson on Sunday June 23. Tour the museum, take in a talk on family history resources and enjoy some homemade goodies from 11-3 p.m. Cindy and her husband Bruce Strathearn will play in the afternoon.