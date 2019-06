Annual Strawberry Social, BBQ & Bake Sale at Guthrie United Church, June 29th 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Rain or Shine event! The church is located in the beautiful village of Clayton near the ball diamond on Tatlock Road.

Come enjoy delicious BBQ sausages & hotdogs with a delicious dessert of strawberries, cake & whipped cream while visiting with old friends and newcomers alike!