Easy Potato Salad with Pork Rib Chops

The Canadian Living Summer Collection is now available on newsstands and it contains more than 100 great summer main dish and side salads. This recipe features mini potatoes and green beans tossed in a tangy chive and caper vinaigrette, topped with sliced pork rib chops.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for additive-free capers, and mustard, such as Unico brand capers and President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Chive Caper Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

4 ½ (23 ml) teaspoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon (15 ml) chopped rinsed drained capers

1 tablespoon (15 ml) grainy mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons (30 ml) chopped chives

1 teaspoon (5 ml) liquid honey

Salad

4 cups (1 L) green beans, trimmed

365 g mini potatoes (13 oz, about 24)

4 bone-in pork rib chops (3/4 inch/1.9 cm thick), trimmed

1 tablespoon (15 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ (7.5 ml) teaspoon toasted caraway seeds , crushed

½ (2.5 ml) teaspoon each salt and pepper

Preparation:

Chive Caper Vinaigrette

In small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, capers, mustard, garlic, chives and honey.

Salad

In large pot of boiling lightly salted water, cook green beans until tender-crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer green beans to bowl of ice water to chill. Drain well; pat dry. Set aside.

In same pot, return water to boil; cook potatoes until fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Drain. Let cool enough to handle; cut potatoes in half.

Meanwhile, rub pork all over with oil, caraway seeds, salt and pepper. In nonstick skillet, cook over medium heat, flipping once, until juices run clear when pork is pierced and just a hint of pink remains inside, 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer to cutting board; tent with foil. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Discard bones.

Assembly: In large bowl, toss together green beans, potatoes and Chive Caper Vinaigrette; divide among plates. Top with pork. Serves 4.

From Canadian Living