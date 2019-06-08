Estate sale, June 15

Saturday, June 15: 9:00 am-5:00 pm

119 Peacock Crescent, Almonte

Items for sale:

Large comfy chair $30

White Desk $30

Couch (not pull-out) $15

Large work table and four chairs $70

Small dining table (with 2 chairs) $20

Large wooden computer desk and chair $80 (the other drawer comes with it, is just being used separate right now; 2 drawers are loose and may need some TLC)

Brown armoire $50

Black TV stand (holds many movies) $60

First Queen sized bed (comes with box spring and metal frame) $100

Second Queen size bed (comes with wooden frame, no box spring) $200

Various movies, books, records, CD’s between $1-3 each.

Miscellaneous tools of a former carpenter of 30+years. Prices will vary.