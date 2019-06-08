Estate sale, June 15

Saturday, June 15: 9:00 am-5:00 pm
119 Peacock Crescent, Almonte
Items for sale:
Large comfy chair $30
White Desk $30
Couch (not pull-out) $15
Large work table and four chairs $70
Small dining table (with 2 chairs) $20
Large wooden computer desk and chair $80 (the other drawer comes with it, is just being used separate right now; 2 drawers are loose and may need some TLC)
Brown armoire $50
Black TV stand (holds many movies) $60
First Queen sized bed (comes with box spring and metal frame) $100
Second Queen size bed (comes with wooden frame, no box spring) $200
Various movies, books, records, CD’s between $1-3 each.
Miscellaneous tools of a former carpenter of 30+years. Prices will vary.