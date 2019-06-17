Eva McKay — obituary

McKay,

Eva Lucy

Passed away peacefully with her son and daughter by her side on June 16, 2019, in the Salvation Army Grace Manor (Ottawa, ON.)

Eva Lucy (nee Davey)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 87.

Wife to the late Alexander. Dear mother to Jerry (Robert) and Marilyn Gerhardt (Willie). Predeceased by her parents Wilfred Gerald Davey and Lucy (nee Yeabsley) and siblings Mary, Velma, Dorothy and Howard. Remembered by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eva may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Salvation Army Grave Manor.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

On Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Chapel Service on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11am. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery with reception to follow in the Almonte Civitan Hall. Our sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Grace Manor for their loving care and many acts of kindness.

