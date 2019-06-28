News
Enerdu
Features
Billboard
Obituaries
Book of Remembrance
Arts
An Artist’s Notes
Books
John Dunn’s Stories
Pick of the Past
Nature
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
Living
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Peaceful Pockets of Paradise
Sports
Search
Classifieds
Councillors’ Forum
The Mayor’s final address to Council
Note of thanks from Christa Lowry
Comment on Mayor’s article on finances
Election 2018: Common Themes
Municipal Finance 101
Diana’s Quiz
Diana’s Quiz: June 22 2019
Answers to Diana’s Quiz: June 15 2019
Diana’s Quiz: June 15 2019
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 8, 2019
Diana’s Quiz – June 8, 2019
Letters
FOR SALE: Vintage Winchester lever-action
FOR SALE: Antique tea wagon, $65
Job fair for Joe’s Italian Kitchen, July 2
FOR SALE: Brass hardware
Garage sales this Saturday
Columnists
About Us
Contributor Bios
Submissions
Editors
The Millstone
News
All
Enerdu
Features
Catch game two of the NBA finals at Old Town Hall
MVCA to consult with flood victims
Almonte gets a turn on CTV during Raptors coverage
Message from the Mayor: After the floods
Billboard
Almonte House and Garden Tour, July 27
Strawberries at the Schoolhouse, July 7
Vacation Bible Camp, July 22 – 26
“Summer Fibrations” at Textile Museum, June 22
“The Life of Pearls” at Union Hall, June 22
Obituaries
All
Book of Remembrance
Terry Currie — obituary
Barry Wilson — obituary
Ollie Ziebarth — obituary
Stephen Farrell — obituary
Arts
All
An Artist’s Notes
Books
John Dunn’s Stories
Pick of the Past
PorchFest is back, June 8
Local author debuts new play at Fringe Festival
A tribute to Doug Fleming
The Greatest Game on Earth: a John Dunn story
Nature
All
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
On cats and birds
Birds and their role in the web of life
What Is That … Turtle Doing?
Turkey vulture times two
Living
All
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Peaceful Pockets of Paradise
Gratitude from Hub Hospice Palliative Care
Easy Potato Salad with Pork Rib Chops
A walk in Almonte
Spicy Pork Bowl with Greens
Sports
Where is James Naismith from? A Canadian town that’s cheering for…
North Lanark Senior Summer Games results
Lawn bowling club open house, June 8
Open house at Almonte Tennis Club, May 25
A different sport for kids (and adults) — fencing!
Home
Classified Ads
FOR SALE: Antique tea wagon, $65
Classified Ads
FOR SALE: Antique tea wagon, $65
June 28, 2019 - 3:57 pm
Please call 613-461-1605
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
FOR SALE: Vintage Winchester lever-action
Job fair for Joe’s Italian Kitchen, July 2
FOR SALE: Brass hardware
LATEST
FOR SALE: Vintage Winchester lever-action
June 28, 2019 - 4:37 pm
FOR SALE: Antique tea wagon, $65
June 28, 2019 - 3:57 pm
Terry Currie — obituary
June 28, 2019 - 3:15 pm
Almonte House and Garden Tour, July 27
June 28, 2019 - 2:13 pm
Job fair for Joe’s Italian Kitchen, July 2
June 28, 2019 - 2:06 pm
A night off from the Millstone
June 27, 2019 - 5:56 pm
Barry Wilson — obituary
June 26, 2019 - 7:06 pm
Gratitude from Hub Hospice Palliative Care
June 26, 2019 - 5:59 pm
FOLLOW US
1,674
Fans
Like
508
Followers
Follow
The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.
Do you have a story idea, Billboard item or classified ad to submit?
Email us
. See also our
commenting policy
and
submission guidelines
.
About the
editors
.
Submission Guidelines
About Us
Contributor Bios
© Almonte Press Club
Edit with Live CSS
#main h3, #main h4, .td-page-content h3, .td-page-content h5 { letter-spacing: -0.3px !important; } h1, h5 { letter-spacing: -0.15px !important; } h4 { letter-spacing: -0.3px !important; line-height: 1.5 !important; } h5 { letter-spacing: -0.4px !important; line-height: 1.6 !important; font-size:21px !important; padding-bottom: 1%; } .td-post-content p, .td-post-content li { font-size: 1.17em; line-height: 1.85; letter-spacing: 0.1px !important; } /* Comments */ .dcl-latest-comments-thread a{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; } .dcl-latest-comments-message, .dcl-latest-comments-author{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; font-size: 15px; } .dcl-latest-comments-author{ text-transform: uppercase; color: #e0c2a3 !important; } .dcl-latest-comments-thread a{ font-family: 'Open Sans'; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing:0; color: #2cafdb; font-weight: 700; } .dcl-latest-comments-thread a:hover { color: #fff; } .dcl-latest-comments-widget.dcl-blue .dcl-latest-comments-item { border-bottom: 1px dashed #b8b8b8; padding: 10px 0 } /* Block headings */ .td_module_mx7 .entry-title, .td_module_mx2 .entry-title, .td_module_6 .entry-title { font-size: 17px; line-height: 22px; font-weight:700; font-family: 'Open Sans'; letter-spacing:-0.6px; } .td_block_3 .entry-title { font-size: 19px !important; line-height: 24px; font-weight:700; } /* Sports etc */ .td_block_16 .td_module_mx7 .entry-title{ font-size: 18px !important; line-height: 23px; font-weight:700 } .td_module_mx4 .entry-title { font-size: 18px !important; font-family: 'Open Sans'; line-height: 23px; font-weight:700; } .td_module_4 .entry-title { font-size: 1.9em; line-height: 1.2em; font-weight:700; letter-spacing: -0.4px; } .iosSlider-col-2 .entry-title a{ font-size: 34px; line-height: 40px; font-family: Playfair Display; font-weight:800; text-shadow: 2px 2px 3px #444; } /* Billboard */ .td_module_10 .entry-title { font-size: 22px; line-height: 27px; margin-bottom: 5px; font-weight:700; } .td_module_10 { padding-bottom: 20px; } .td_module_14 .entry-title { font-size: 30px; line-height: 38px; font-weight: 800; } /* Sidebar */ .td-block-span12 .td_module_7 .entry-title, .td-block-span12 .td_module_9.entry-title,{ font-size: 16px; line-height: 21px; font-weight: 700; font-family: 'Open Sans'; color: #333; letter-spacing: -0.4px; } .td_module_7 { margin-bottom: 0px !important; padding-bottom:10px !important; } .td-block-span12 { margin-bottom: 10px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #b9b9b9; } .td-block-span12:last-child { border-bottom: 0px dashed #b9b9b9; } /* Post and page headings */ .td-page-content h2, .td-page-content h3, .td-page-content h4, .td-page-content h5 { font-family: Open Sans; font-weight:800 !important; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color:#555; } .td-crumb-container, .entry-crumbs { margin-bottom: 29px; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-weight: 500; } .td_category_template_2 .td-category-pulldown-filter { display: none; } .td-related-title .td-block-title { color: #555 !important } .widget_recent_comments .recentcomments, .td_wp_recentcomments .recentcomments { margin: 10px 2px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999999; } .td-module-meta-info, .td-excerpt { font-family: 'Open Sans', arial, sans-serif; } .footer-text-wrap a, .footer-email-wrap a { color:#28b1dc !important; font-weight:bold; } .td_data_time { color:#23b2dd; font-weight:600 !important; } .td-category { display:none; } .td_block_trending_now .entry-title a { font-family: 'Open Sans'; } .td_block_wrap { margin-bottom: 12px; } .widget { padding-top:20px; margin-bottom:10px; } .td-pulldown-size { margin-top:20px } .td_module_16 .entry-title { font-weight:700; } .widget_recent_comments, .td_wp_recentcomments { font-family: Open Sans; font-size: 15px; color: #ddd; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color: #25a2c9; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-size: 38px; } .td-post-template-5 .td-post-header .entry-title { padding: 20px 0; } /* Header stuff */ .td-trending-now-title { text-indent: -9999px; line-height: 0; font-size: 18px; font-weight:400; } .td-trending-now-title::after { content: "Latest posts"; text-indent: 0; display: block; line-height: initial; } .td-trending-now-wrapper { padding: 14px 14px; margin: 0 24px; height: 10% !important; background: #f7f7f7; border: 1px solid #eee; } .td-trending-now-wrapper .td-next-prev-wrap { position: absolute; right: 22px; top: 15px; } .td_block_trending_now .entry-title a { font-weight: 700; font-size: 18px; } .td-theme-wrap .td-block-title a:hover { color: #3949ab; } .td-footer-template-3 h4 { font-family: "Playfair Display"; font-size: 24px !important; } input[type=submit] { font-family: 'Open Sans', sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #5774b3; border-radius: 4px; } .wp-caption-text, .wp-caption-dd { font-size: 16.4px; line-height: 26px; font-style:italic; font-family: Open Sans; color:#444; text-align: center; padding-top:6px; } .td-all-devices h3 { font-family: Playfair Display; font-size:21px; font-weight:500; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); padding: 2px 4px 6px 6px; } .td-aj-search-results a { font-size:16px; line-height:20px !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .td_search_subtitle { display:none; } .td-mega-span h3 { font-family: 'Open Sans', sans-serif; font-size:15px; } .td_block_related_posts .td-module-title { font-size: 15px; } .post header .entry-title { margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 25px; font-weight:600; word-wrap: break-word; font-size: 42px; line-height: 52px; } .td-related-left { font-size: 24px !important; color: #666 !important; } .td-related-right { display: none !important; } .dsq-widget-meta a { color: #2cafd9; font-size:15px; font-weight:800 !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .dsq-widget-item { list-style-type:none !important; line-height: 20px !important; color: #ccc; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999; padding-bottom:12px; font-size:14px !important; font-family: Open Sans; } .dsq-widget-user { color: #999 !important; font-family: Open Sans; font-size:14px !important; } .dsq-widget-comment a{ font-weight:700; font-family: Open Sans !important; } .dsq-widget-meta { padding-top:8px !important; } .widget_recent_comments a { font-size:16px !important; } td, td p { font-size:16px !important; } .td-post-content li { margin-bottom:1em; } .recent-post-slider h2.wp-post-title a{ margin: 5px 0 !important; font-size:32px !important; line-height: 41px; font-weight:700; font-family: 'Playfair Display'; } blockquote p { font-family: Playfair Display !important; text-transform: none !important; font-size:19px !important; line-height:30px !important; font-style:normal !important; color:#111 !important; padding:9px 0 !important; margin:0 !important; } blockquote{ margin:0 8% 10px 8%!important; } .recent-post-slider.design-1 .post-content-left { background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5) !important; } h5 { margin-bottom:15px; } .symple-box.red { font-family: Open Sans; font-size:20px; line-height:29px; } .td-page-content li { margin-bottom: 12px !important; } .entry-crumbs { font-family: 'Open Sans', arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #777; line-height: 18px; padding-top: 6px; padding-bottom: 2px; } #nf-field-19 { background-color: orange; border: 0px; padding:6px 12px; color:#fff; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; border-radius: 3px; } #nf-field-19:hover { background-color: #999; } #nf-field-18 { background-color: #f9f9f9 !important; font-size:18px; } .entry-date { font-size:14px; color:#666; } .td-post-template-7 .td-post-sub-title { font-size: 22px; line-height: 25px; color: #fff; margin-bottom: 25px; }