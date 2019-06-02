Good turnout for Lanark County Pride event in Perth

by Liane Shaw

On June 1st, the annual Lanark County Pride parade hit the streets of Perth, heading towards a celebration in Last Duel Park.

This year’s theme was “50 Years — Looking back, moving forward”. Festivities at Last Duel Park included a welcome by Lanark Drumming Circle, speeches and live music.

Former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne joined the festivities, giving a warmly received speech that focused on the importance of Pride events, particularly in small towns and rural areas.

It was a joyful, colour-filled celebration of life and love, the past and the future.