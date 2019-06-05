Grand reopening of The Hub, Saturday

Join us this Saturday, June 8th for the official reopening of The Hub at 118 Mill Street, Almonte.

The celebration starts at 11:30 am with a fundraising BBQ, sponsored by Don’s Meat Market. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 1 pm with our guest of honour and Mayor of Mississippi Mills, Christa Lowry.

This transformation could not have happened without your support. The Hub would like to thank our wonderful volunteers, staff, membership and community for rolling up their sleeves and sharing their expertise, time and financial support. You all inspired us and kept us going through the past 18 months.

Our 118 Mill St. renovation pays tribute to the glory days of the O’Brien Theatre from almost a century ago. We invite you to be part of our grand celebration as we continue to support those most vulnerable in Mississippi Mills for years to come.