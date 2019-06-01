Hillside church sports camp in August, sign up now

Hillside Sports Camp 2019
August 6th to 9th
Specialized coaching from scriptureunioncanada
- Almonte Arena & Gemmill Park
- Date: august 6th – 9th
- Time: 9am – 4pm (8:30am early drop off)
- Ages: 8 – 13
- Cost: $110before July 1, $120 after July 1
- $250 family max
Includes:
- t-shirt, 2 freezies/day, sports Bible
- and great coaching to develop you socially, physically, mentally and spiritually!
Sports:
- basketball, soccer, football/rugby
- floor hockey & mystery sports
Contact:
tntwelk@outlook.com (613-256-0842)
Register now, space is limited
“We encourage you to invite a friend from school, or from your team.”
Sponsored & organized by Hillside Reformed Presbyterian Church