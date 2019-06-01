Hillside church sports camp in August, sign up now

Hillside Sports Camp 2019

August 6th to 9th

Specialized coaching from scriptureunioncanada

Almonte Arena & Gemmill Park

Date: august 6th – 9th

Time: 9am – 4pm (8:30am early drop off)

Ages: 8 – 13

Cost: $110before July 1, $120 after July 1

$250 family max

Includes:

t-shirt, 2 freezies/day, sports Bible

and great coaching to develop you socially, physically, mentally and spiritually!

Sports:

basketball, soccer, football/rugby

floor hockey & mystery sports

Contact:

tntwelk@outlook.com (613-256-0842)

Register now, space is limited

“We encourage you to invite a friend from school, or from your team.”

Sponsored & organized by Hillside Reformed Presbyterian Church

www.hillsiderpc.ca

recce100@gmail.com