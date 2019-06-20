Jane Lee — obituary

Lee,

Jane Veronica

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side in the Almonte General Hospital on June 19, 2019.

Jane (nee Gratwicke)

at the age of 79 years.

Will be greatly missed by her three daughters Fiona, Judi, Gillian (Jim), her brother Chris, as well as her many friends (Pauline, Don, Judith). Proud “Nana” of Jessica and Aidan. Donations in memory of Jane may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thanks to the staff in the Rosamond Wing of the Almonte General Hospital for their compassionate care.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com