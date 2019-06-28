Job fair for Joe’s Italian Kitchen, July 2

Joe’s Italian Kitchen will open its doors in Almonte this month. They are located in a beautiful heritage location at the former Woollen mill overlooking the Mississippi rivers grand falls. Simple classic Italian fare, wood-fired Neapolitan style pizza, classic cocktails and a killer wine list.

They look to hire the best of the best, and those who want to join a fun, busy atmosphere that focuses on creating amazing guest experiences.

Here’s what they can offer you!

Flexible schedules and competitive wages

Growth opportunities and a career path that is performance driven

A career which is challenging, engaging and one which is dedicated to providing incredible guest experiences and elevating careers

A fun, engaging, high energy atmosphere

Here’s what they’re looking for:

1-3+ years of industry experience (Don’t worry you don’t have to be a pro if you’ve got back of house potential and less experience, they still want to meet you.)

You can hold your own in a fast-paced, high-stress, team-based environment

You’re good at leaving a positive and unforgettable impression

Humility coupled with a good sense of humour

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Salary: $15.00 to $20.00 /hour