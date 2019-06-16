Learn about indigenous spirituality, June 23

Mississippi Mills All My Relations invites you to come to an outdoor ecumenical family service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 70 Clyde Street, Almonte, Ontario to mark National Indigenous People’s Day on Sunday, June 23rd at 3 PM.

Algonquin Elder Larry McDermott will speak about indigenous spirituality and lead the ceremonial activities. Two people from the Ottawa Thunderbird Drumming Group will offer Algonquin drumming and songs. Afterwards, there will be a brief social time with strawberries, bannock and strawberry water.

A freewill donation to help defray the cost of this event would be appreciated.