Ollie Ziebarth — obituary

Ziebarth,

Olive Elsie “Ollie”

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Arnprior & District Memorial Hospital on June 24, 2019.

“Ollie” (nee Smithson)

Of Pakenham, Ontario, at the age of 94.

Beloved wife to the late Stan. Fun-loving mother of Carolyn Finner (the late Wayne), Bev O’Callaghan (Bruce), Donna Grose (Allen) and Cal (Diane). Proud grandmother of Tracy, Tina, Jennifer, Chris, Jay, Jason and twelve great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings Leonard, Jean, Cecil and Dorothy. Will always be remembered by her relatives and friends from Pakenham, Ferguson Lake and Holiday, Florida. Ollie will also be remembered for her wit, her love of music and her ability to entertain others. Many thanks to the staff of the Arnprior Villa, and ADMH, as well as Dr. John Kiskis for their care and support. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Ollie to the Hub Hospice or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (Digital Imaging Campaign). Family and friends may visit St. Andrew’s United Church (Pakenham, ON.) on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10am – 11am. Service to follow in the church at 11am. Reception will be held in the church hall following the service. Private family inurnment at Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of

C. R. GAMBLE

FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

