Open house on Almonte core renewal project, Monday

Almonte Downtown Core Infrastructure Renewal Detailed Design – Public Open House
Monday, June 3, 2019 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
You are invited to review proposed designs for various alterations to the core of Almonte around Mill, Little Bridge, Bridge and High streets. See a presentation (PDF, 9 mbyte)
Address:
14 Bridge Street, Almonte
Details:
The POH will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 in the Auditorium of the Almonte Old Town Hall located at 14 Bridge Street. Please feel free to drop in anytime.