Pop-up vintage toy sale, Saturday

Attention Antique and Vintage Toy Enthusiasts and Collectors: Amazing Pop-Up Sale in Almonte this weekend

7 Johanna Street (off Spring St.)

Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9

10 am to 4 pm each day

Items for sale are from the former Ampersand Toyshop on Sussex Drive in Ottawa.

Due to downsizing there is no room to keep this collection of vintage die-cast models from Britains, Corgi, Lesley, Matchbox, Schuco and Solido. Also for sale are collectible teddy bears, dolls, doll’s carriages, wooden dollhouse kits for the budding architect, kites, windsocks, games, and family fun puzzles.

Adults only please as space is limited.

Cash only

See you there.