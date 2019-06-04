PorchFest is back, June 8

The 2nd annual PorchFest de Mississippi Mills is taking place on porches around Almonte this weekend on Saturday June 8th between 1 and 7.

PorchFest is a celebration of community, music, art and active transportation and a part of Mississippi Mills Bicycle Month. Bike, walk, run, skateboard or use whatever means you can to tour around Almonte and catch some wonderful entertainment and art.

The organizers of PorchFest de Mississippi Mills are thrilled and honoured to have a unique lineup of amazing performers and one art show. Keep in mind that the artists playing at unsponsored events are not paid so your donations will go directly to the talented performers and help to ensure the long term viability of PorchFest. Each, non-sponsored artist will have a donations box, lemonade stand, open case or hat. Make sure to bring some financial love as you enjoy the day.

Make sure to bring sunscreen or maybe an umbrella and some funds for the artists. For the most up to date times and locations visit the mmporchfest.com website. PorchFest also has a surplus of 2 porches right now so if you have a band, want to recite some Shakespeare or show your art to the town, let us know by filling in the signup form on the PorchFest website (mmporchfest.com).

As of the time of this article the lineup and performance times are:

Chris Zimmerman – 1pm – 451 Ottawa Street, Almonte

Sponsored event taking place at Dandelion foods as part of Dandyfest

Lost: Pet Pigeon – 2pm – 252 William St, Almonte

This Almonte band plays original music that is quirky, heartfelt, and sometimes irreverent. Members include Steve Martin on bass, Jonas Barter on guitar, and Mike Wattie on guitar.

Will Nalley – 3pm – 38 Carss Street, Almonte

Solo acoustic guitarist who also uses background loops and has a large play list of tunes everyone will love.

Ricocheted – 3pm – 54 Martin St. N, Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

Amazing husband and wife duo with some cool originals and covers.

Gifts for Gaia – 3-6pm – 94 Martin Street South, Almonte

A trio of artists offering a show of works about nature and the planet.

Standard Electric – 3pm – 195 Water St, Almonte (Fairgrounds)

Bass. Drums. Guitar. Vocals. We like alternative, rock, R&B, folk, punk, jazz and blues. But we sound like jangly indie rock. Sponsored event as part of Bus Fusion. All are welcome.

Ragged Flowers – 4pm – 99 Elgin St., Almonte

Almonte’s five-piece neo-psychedelic folk-rock outfit.

New Sounds – 4pm – 255 William Street, Almonte

Jazz combo of young lions mixing modern jazz with a few classics and originals.

Fred Dell’Amico- 4pm – 105 Union St N., Almonte

What I like best about songwriting is the freedom. I get to say whatever I want about whatever I want in whatever manner I choose, along with whatever noise I can get from the guitar. If it ends up entertaining and/or amusing, that’s a big big bonus.

Cratur – 4pm – 140 Brougham St, Almonte

Celtic fiddle band Cratur will perform dance inspiring fiddle tunes including Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton, Quebeçois and Ottawa Valley. Two fiddles, guitar and bodhran.

Christa Lowry Sextet – 5pm – 65 Mill Street, Almonte

A group of seasoned classical music players led by Mississippi Mills Mayor, Christa Lowry on Trumpet. There might be some surprise musicians so check it out on the overhead porch on Mill Street.

The Dusty Bits – 5pm – 157 Church St, Almonte

An ensemble of guitar players who have been getting together at Mississippi Music Works weekly to play, swap songs and better their guitar playing.

Rewind – 5pm – 113 Queen ST, Almonte

Rock covers from the 60’s on up to recent times

The Brindled Cats- 6pm – 53 Ottawa St Unit 3, Almonte

Jazz duo with Rob McMurray on guitar and Brendan Gawn on bass. Playing standards, bop and modern jazz tunes in a conversational style that is both relaxed and adventurous. Sponsored event at Crooked Mile.