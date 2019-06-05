Richard LaRocque — obituary

LaRocque,

Richard

It is with immeasurable sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Richard at the Almonte General Hospital at the age of 71 after heroically battling both diabetes and dementia. Born April 15th, 1948 to the late Nellie and Roger LaRocque. He will be eternally missed by his loving wife of 46 years Deb, his children Jeff and Greg and his grandchildren Ethan and Gwen. Predeceased by his older brother Roger (Claire), he will be fondly be remembered by his surviving siblings: Denise (Gib), Bobby (Mary), Paul (Ruth), Anne (Peter), Doug, Karl and his many nieces and nephews. Richard selflessly served the public for over 50 years working in the hardware business, and as a longtime volunteer in the Stittsville community. A Celebration of Richard’s Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Almonte Country Haven Nursing Home.

