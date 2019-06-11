SchoolBox ‘Picnic with Purpose’ at Cedar Hill, June 15

Old-time family picnic at Cedar Hill School House!

Each picnic box of culinary delights for kids and adults of all diets will provide three school lunches for children of the Wabauskang First Nations community.

Music by Almonte’s Ukulele Ladies, Lost: Pet Pigeon, and Claire Hunter. Games, summer treasures silent auction and a shiny new barbeque up for bids! Muskoka Beer, Miss Mills Mimosas and frozen treats.

Tickets available at Baker Bob’s or online at www.SchoolBOX.ca.