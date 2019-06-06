See the Raptors game at Old Town Hall, Friday

Almonte, the Birthplace of James Naismith, to host Outdoor Viewing Party for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors!

Basketball has deeply Canadian roots and Raptor fever is alive and well in Almonte, Ontario the birthplace of its inventor. Join us Friday June 7th outside of the Almonte Old Town Hall on the banks of the Mississippi River for our small town celebration of this big Canadian sporting event.

We recommend you make a day of it. Head to Almonte early on Friday and visit the James Naismith Museum located at the beautiful Mill of Kintail Conservation Authority. The Museum is open until 3:30 PM weekdays and is a must-see stop for any true basketball fan. Visit downtown and take your photo with James Naismith himself, the bronze statue that is. Located at the intersection of Mill St. and Little Bridge St. this life-size tribute features two peach baskets stacked between his feet, a ball perched on his knee, and plenty of room on the bench for fans to take pictures sitting next to him.

Come hungry – Don’s Meat Market will be on site with a BBQ from 7:30 PM. The Equator Coffee Roasters Espresso Truck is coming and the Naismith Basketball Association will be serving up extra special treats! Naismith Association will also be setting up some basketball hoops for the kids. Friday night’s attendees will have the opportunity to register for this year’s Naismith 3 on 3 happening August 10 & 11. For 2019 Naismith Basketball has partnered with Canada Basketball to bring you the NAISMITH 3X3 CANADA QUEST. The event will include recreational divisions for all ages, and for the first time will feature an Elite Division, where competitors will earn points to compete in a National Quest final, and possibly a spot on Canada’s Olympic team – 3X3 is a demonstration sport in 2020 Olympics!

