Sesame-Soy Cabbage Wedge Salad

by Susan Hanna

This Asian-inspired take on wedge salad from Food and Drink is a tasty vegetarian dish. Make the sesame-soy dressing, sauté mushrooms, scallions and ginger and set aside. Cut cabbage into wedges and top with the dressing, mushroom mixture and other ingredients. For a heartier main-course salad, add 1 cup (250 ml) cooked shelled edamame or 1½ cups (375 ml) shredded cooked chicken or cooked shrimp.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Marukan rice vinegar, tamari instead of soy sauce and all-natural peanut butter. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Sesame-soy dressing

⅓ cup (80 ml) cold-pressed soybean or canola oil

¼ cup (60 ml) unseasoned rice vinegar

2 tbsp (30 ml) soy sauce

2 tbsp (30 ml) tahini or peanut butter

1 tbsp (15 ml) honey

2 tsp (10 ml) sesame oil

Hot pepper sauce

Salad

1 tbsp (15 ml) sesame seeds

2 tbsp (30 ml) cold-pressed soybean or canola oil

8 oz (225 g) cremini or white mushrooms, sliced

2 green onions, sliced

1 tbsp (15 ml) minced ginger

½ Savoy or green cabbage

Sesame-soy dressing

½ English cucumber, julienned

¼ cup (60 ml) fresh cilantro leaves, torn

Radish or mixed microgreens or seedlings

Chopped peanuts

Preparation:

For the dressing, combine soybean oil, vinegar, soy sauce, tahini, honey and sesame oil in a tall cup to use an immersion blender, or in an upright blender, and purée until thick and emulsified. Season to taste with hot pepper sauce. Use immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week (let warm slightly before using). Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add sesame seeds and toast, stirring, for about 3 minutes or until golden and fragrant. Immediately transfer to a bowl and let cool. Return skillet to medium-high heat and add oil. Sauté mushrooms for about 6 minutes or until liquid is released and almost evaporated. Add green onions and ginger and sauté for 2 minutes or until mushrooms are lightly browned and onions are softened. Transfer to a bowl and let cool slightly. Cut cabbage half vertically into 8 wedges and arrange on 4 serving plates, overlapping slightly. Pour Sesame-Soy Dressing over cabbage wedges, dividing equally, then top with mushroom mixture, carrot and cucumber. Sprinkle with cilantro, microgreens, peanuts and reserved sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

From Food and Drink