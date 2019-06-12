Spicy Pork Bowl with Greens

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Bon Appetit comes together quickly, making it an ideal weeknight supper. Marinate pork tenderloin in a chile-ginger-garlic-soy sauce while you chop the vegetables. Sauté the pork in batches, which will allow the pork to brown instead of steam, and set aside. Cook the carrots (I used red pepper instead) and then add the greens and toss until they wilt. Serve over steamed rice and top with a vinegar-soy-sesame oil dressing.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Simply Natural Organic Sriracha, tamari instead of soy sauce, Eden brand sesame oil and Marukan rice vinegar. I used hot pepper flakes for a garnish instead of gochujang. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 1¼-lb. (567 g) pork tenderloin

3 Tbsp. (45 ml) hot chili paste (such as sambal oelek)

2 Tbsp. (30 ml) light brown sugar

1 1″ (2.54 cm) piece ginger, peeled, finely grated

1 garlic clove, finely grated

3 Tbsp. (45 ml) soy sauce, divided

2¼ tsp. (12 ml) toasted sesame oil, divided

3 Tbsp. (45 ml) vegetable oil, divided

Kosher salt

2 medium carrots, peeled, thinly sliced

1 bunch collard greens or Tuscan kale, ribs and stems removed, leaves sliced

1 Tbsp. (15 ml) seasoned rice vinegar

Steamed white rice, thinly sliced scallions, and gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste; for serving)

Preparation:

Freeze pork tenderloin until firm around the edges, 30–45 minutes. Combine chili paste, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, 2 Tbsp. (30 ml) soy sauce, and 2 tsp. (10 ml) sesame oil in a resealable plastic bag (or medium bowl if you aren’t feeling the plastic). Thinly slice pork with a long sharp knife. Add to marinade, seal bag, and knead to thoroughly coat. Let sit at least 10 minutes and up to 2 hours. Heat 1 Tbsp. (15 ml) vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. When oil is very hot, add half of pork in a single layer; season very lightly with salt. Cook, undisturbed, increasing heat to high if needed, until dark brown underneath, about 1 minute. Toss pork, breaking up with tongs or a wooden spoon, and continue to cook, tossing, until cooked through, about 1 minute more. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with another 1 Tbsp. (15 ml) vegetable oil and remaining pork (you may want to briefly remove skillet from heat when adding more oil so it doesn’t spatter). Wipe out skillet. Heat remaining 1 Tbsp. (15 ml) vegetable oil in skillet over medium-high. Add carrots and cook in a single layer, undisturbed, until beginning to soften and brown underneath, about 2 minutes. Add collard greens and toss to wilt. Cook, tossing occasionally, until vegetables are crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Combine vinegar and remaining 1 Tbsp. (15 ml) soy sauce and ¼ tsp. (1.25 ml) sesame oil in a small bowl. To serve, divide rice among bowls and arrange pork and vegetables over. Top each with some scallions and a spoonful of gochujang; drizzle with dressing.

