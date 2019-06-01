‘Stairwell Carollers’ at Almonte United Church, June 8

Stairwell Carollers return to Almonte for a spring concert

Almonte United Church, 106 Elgin Street

Saturday, June 8 at 7:30 pm.

Under the leadership of their renowned director Pierre Massie, the a cappella choir sing sacred and secular music from all eras. This concert will feature old madrigals, modern sacred pieces, renaissance and medieval music. This award-winning choir is considered one of the best in Ottawa.

Tickets purchased in advance are $15 and available from:

Baker Bob’s, downtown Almonte

The church office during office hours – (613) 256-1355, or

Nick Frans, (613) 256-6384

Doors open at 7:00 pm and tickets will be available for $20.