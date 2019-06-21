Stephen Farrell — obituary

Farrell,

Stephen Kent

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Stephen Kent Farrell on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at the age of 53. Devoted son of Irene and the late Kent Farrell. Loving Brother of Gail Farrell and Scott (Amanda) Farrell. Best known as a very kind and fun loving Uncle Steve to Autumn, Olivia and Ethan Farrell. Steve worked in Hi-Tech for many years starting at Digital Equipment in the early 1990s. Later in life he found a home working at King’s Independent in Richmond. Steve’s early sports interests included hockey, curling and fishing. Steve was also an avid genealogist and golfer, had a love for music and playing the guitar. He thoroughly enjoyed life living on Lake Mississippi and spending summer holidays at Lakevale beach. He had a very warm heart and will be greatly missed by many. Condolences in lieu of flowers may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11 am to 2 pm. A Catholic Prayer service will occur in the Gamble Chapel following the visitation at 2 pm. Inurnment St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com