Still a chance to order Hub Hospice rain barrels

Rain barrels at a great price for you… Hub Hospice Palliative Care clients benefit

UPDATE! ORDERING DATE IS EXTENDED!

Hub Hospice Palliative Care has partnered with RainBarrel.ca, and we are happy to say that our price is only $60, which is a fraction of the regular retail price for a rain barrel. The cost includes leaf and mosquito filter basket, spigot/tap, overflow adaptor and overflow hose.

The company has offered to keep taking orders until they are ready to load the truck, so if you thought you missed the deadline, you’re okay, you can still order until Tuesday, June 4. Just visit https://rainbarrel.ca/hubhospice/. All barrels must be pre-ordered online.

Pick up time does not change—you’ll be able to pick up your new rain barrel on Saturday, June 8, 2019 between 9 a.m. and noon at the Municipality of Mississippi Mills Municipal Garage, 3131 Old Perth Road, Almonte.

Visit www.rainbarrel.ca/hubhospice to learn more.

Questions or trouble ordering online? Call 613-315-3913.