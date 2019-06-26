Strawberries at the Schoolhouse, July 7

Strawberries at the Cedar Hill Schoolhouse Sunday, July 7th 1 to 4 pm

On Sunday, July 7th, from 1 to 4 pm, enjoy strawberries, cream, AND a visit to the restored Cedar Hill Schoolhouse at 270 Cedar Hill Road between Pakenham and Almonte – what a perfect summer outing! A modest $6 per person gets you a feast of juicy local strawberries, real whipped or ice cream, homemade cake (gluten free option), and beverages. Gorgeous bouquets of cut flowers from the extensive gardens of the nearby Donaldson Farm will also be available (the gardens are open for tours too). The Schoolhouse is fully accessible, so please bring your entire family.

The Cedar Hill Schoolhouse, a designated heritage building, underwent exterior restoration last summer, so this is the perfect occasion to see the beautiful results. Funding for the restoration came from the Town of Mississippi Mills, from the community through Friends of Cedar Hill Schoolhouse fundraising events such as the annual strawberry social, and generous donations. As always, all proceeds from this year’s event will go towards the preservation of the historic 145 year old community building.

For more information, please call (613) 256 2014 OR (613) 256 2830.