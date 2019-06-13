Strawberry social at Appleton museum, June 23

Annual Strawberry Social with special performance by the Perth Citizens Band!



Join us at the North Lanark Regional Museum on Sunday June 23rd from 2 PM to 4 PM for an afternoon full of strawberry shortcake, refreshments, and a lively performance by the Perth Citizens Band!

Our locally grown strawberries and fresh whipped cream draw in a crowd from across the Ottawa Valley, making this our biggest fundraiser of the year! You won’t want to miss this fantastic event, filled with fresh and delicious strawberries, refreshments, and live musical entertainment!

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Baker Bob’s in Almonte and at the Museum! You can reserve your ticket NOW by calling the Museum at 613-257-8503 or emailing appletonmuseum@hotmail.com. We hope to see you there!