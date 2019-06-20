“Summer Fibrations” at Textile Museum, June 22

“Summer Fibrations,” OUT of the BOX at the Textile Museum

From June 22 to July 6, there will be another fabulous exhibition at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum by members of Out of the Box, a fibre arts group from the Ottawa area. Readers may remember the colourful and exciting exhibition at the Museum held from December, 2015 to February, 2016. This one promises to be just as memorable.

Over 200 pieces will be on display. Most will be by individual artists, although there will be a few group pieces. Many fibre art techniques will be incorporated: quilting, doll-making, felting, embroidery, beading, embellishing, crocheting, silk fusion, papermaking, bookmaking and mixed media. Hand-dyed fabrics and fibres are frequently used, as well as fabrics with various surface design techniques. Artists will often use several traditional techniques in the same piece with delightful results.

The Norah Rosamond Gallery at the Textile Museum provides a wonderful setting for this colourful and texture-rich display of original art work. While quantities last, past issues of A Needle Pulling Thread will be available for visitors. This Canadian magazine is a proud supporter of this exhibition and of the fibre arts.