Terry Currie — obituary

CURRIE, Terence MacDonald

(March 12, 1939 – June 27, 2019)

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Terry, peacefully, in Orchard View by the Mississippi, Almonte, ON. Son of the late Ned and Doris (née Hutchison) Currie, predeceased by his darling wife, Shirley (née Jones). He will be greatly missed by his brother Pat (Joan) and sister Jean, as well as his sons Bill (Rosina) and Dan (Aamina), and daughters Maureen (Dave) and Michelle (Alejandro), and his grandchildren, who all made him proud. Sadly missed by his companion, Lucille Hillier-Kean, as well as his nephews and niece, and his many friends and neighbours. Born in Cranbrook, B.C., Terry spent most of his life happily on the Currie homestead near Panmure, ON. As a young man he enjoyed baseball and hunting. He graduated from SS#3, a one-room schoolhouse on the 3rd Line, to attend Arnprior DHS, and from there to St. Patrick’s College in Ottawa. He began his career teaching in Chesley, Ontario, but soon returned to the Valley to teach French at Almonte DHS. There he made life-long friends, and had many happy years teaching and enthusiastically coaching football. That was also where he met a young fellow teacher, Shirley, whom he pursued until she happily agreed to marry. As a ‘hobby’ farmer, Terry spent many hours on the tractor, with a chainsaw, and repairing fences. His retirement from teaching did not mean a retirement from football or farming, and he spent many further seasons coaching his beloved Thunderbolts, as well as briefer stints with the Arnprior Redmen and West Carleton Wolverines. He helped found Almonte Celtfest and Almonte Alumni to support the school. Always full of life, Terry loved to dance, especially Ottawa Valley square dancing, and was an inveterate traveler who was always planning his next trip. Terry had a life-long passion for telling the story of the people of the Ottawa Valley. He was awarded the Canada 125 medal for his history of St. Peter Celestine’s church in Pakenham, Rock of Faith . He earned his M.A. in history from U. of Ottawa in 2005; the result of his studies was the book The Ottawa Valley’s Great Fire of 1870 . Terry became a regular member of the Fitzroy Township Historical Society, serving as President and Past President. He often gave tours of St. Peter Celestine’s.

Friends may pay their respects at

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. (613-256-3313)

On Monday, July 1st, from 2-4 and 6-8pm. A funeral mass will take place at St. Peter Celestine’s Catholic Church, Pakenham, ON. Tuesday, July 2nd, at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Indian Hill Cemetery and a reception at the Stewart Community Centre, Pakenham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Almonte Thunderbolts, via Thunderbolts Alumni, or the Terry Fox Foundation would be appreciated.

