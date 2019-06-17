“The Life of Pearls” at Union Hall, June 22

Union Hall in Mississippi Mills will offer a real treat for fans of melodic, acoustic and folk and jazz-influenced music.

Join us on Sat June 22 at 7:30 pm as we feature “The Life of Pearls” and their new album release.

The songs in the concert are tied together with some wonderful storytelling and references to the local and natural history as evidenced in this beautiful song and video by The Life of Pearls called “Rivers Take Us Home.”

(Rivers Take Us Home by The Life of Pearls) https://youtu.be/O6yPNbFSgfg

The Life of Pearls songwriter Timothy Trieste was inspired to write this song from his extensive work in conservation, hundreds of canoe trips across Ontario, and his brief relationship with The Group of Seven painter AY Jackson.

The Life of Pearls reference our local Mississippi River throughout the show as one of the themes of this beautiful summer solstice concert.

To learn more about The Life of Pearls or to buy tickets online please visit: www.thelifeofpearls.ca

Tickets are also available at the door at 7 pm on Sat June 22. A portion of the proceeds will be directed to the preservation of Union Hall.

Please email me if you have any questions, or to reserve tickets. Hope to see you there!