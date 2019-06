Hey Kids!

We have room for YOU at our Mystery Vacation Bible Camp from Monday to Friday– July 22 – 26 from 9 until noon.

Games * Puzzles * Snacks * Skits * Bible Stories * New Friends* A Water Rocket that shoots 200 ft.!

Just have Mom, Dad or grandparents register you at nlevi@storm.ca and YOU ARE IN!!

LOCATION: ALMONTE BAPTIST CHURCH 207 RESERVE ST. ALMONTE

AGES 6 – 12 WELCOME

Did we forget to say it’s free!

Questions: Call Nancy at 256-1074 or Carolyn at 256-3314