The West Carleton Arts Society will be showing their work in the Comfrey Cottage at the Herb Garden again!

We would be pleased if you could join the artists on the evening of June 13th from 6 pm to 8 pm for a vernissage and wine tasting.

Jabulani Vineyard and Winery (Richmond) will be onsite to share the evening.

Art & Wine, what a great combination!

The Herb Garden – www.herbgarden.on.ca – herbs@herbgarden.on.ca