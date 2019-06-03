Vocal concert benefits local youth project, Wednesday

Head to Carleton Place for a true musical treat for the ears on Wednesday June 5th at 7:30 pm. Renowned Icelandic mezzo-soprano Hanna Dóra Sturludóttir, accompanied by pianist Snorri Sigfús Birgisson, will present an evening of favourite Icelandic songs and popular opera arias. His Excellency Ambassador of Iceland Pétur Ásgeirsson will host a short reception during the intermission.

Admission is free, however voluntary donations for Planet Youth Lanark County (a group working to reduce substance abuse among area youth) will be gratefully accepted.